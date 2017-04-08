WEATHER

Light rain gives way to sunny skies across SoCal on Saturday

Rain moves through Southern California early Saturday morning but skies will clear later in the day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After a cold front brought light rain to Southern California on Saturday morning, clouds are expected to give way to afternoon sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s for most of the region.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, afternoon conditions will be marked by partly sunny skies as highs reach 69 degrees. Temperatures jump back into the 70s on Sunday and the pleasant temperatures will stick around to start the work week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see high temperatures touch 69 degrees before jumping into the mid 70s on Sunday.

Beach communities will see western swells creating 3-6 foot breakers. High temps will be in the mid 60s and that should remain the same through next week.

Mountain areas will experience high temperatures of 48 degrees. Temps will reach the 50s on Sunday and temps in the mid 50s are expected during the week.

The high desert areas can expect a windy day with gust up to 50 mph. Highs will touch the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday before jumping into the 70s on Monday.

7-Day Forecasts
