Light rain moves across Southern California on Friday

Morning commuters were being greeted with light rain across Southern California, where temperatures are expected to remain pleasant on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.Los Angeles and Orange Counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, followed by evening showers. Highs will be in the low 70s. The low will be 60 degrees.For the beach communities, high temperatures will hover in the upper 60s. The low will be 59 degrees. Southwest swells could create 2-3 foot waves.Mountain areas will be partly cloudy and breezy all day. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s before plummeting to a low of 33 degrees.Desert areas will also have partly cloudy and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid-70s. The low will be 49 degrees.