Light rain to linger across Southern California Friday

A storm system to the north will bring scattered showers and cool temperatures to Southern California on Friday.

Light rain showers will linger across Southern California on Friday as a storm system moves into the region from the Pacific Northwest.

Flooding is not a concern with this storm system, which is not expected to bring a large amount of rain to the Southland. Most areas will only pick up less than a half inch of rain, with about three-quarters of an inch expected in the foothill areas.

Light showers are expected to continue throughout Friday afternoon, and skies will be mostly clear by evening.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see receive a tenth to a quarter inch of rain on Friday. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Beaches will also see some rain with western swells creating 4-to-6-foot breakers. High temps will touch into the low 60s.

Mountains will have a 20 percent of showers throughout Friday as highs reach the low 40s. Lows will drop into the low 30s overnight.

Deserts will see some light showers with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40s overnight.

Another storm is expected to bring some rain to Southern California on Monday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
"
