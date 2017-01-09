Light rain to linger across Southland on Monday

Light rain is expected to linger across the Southland Monday as more rain is in the forecast through Thursday.The rain was heaviest in the morning hours, the result of a so-called "atmospheric river," which continues to shift down to the south. Light and scattered showers are expected through the evening.Skies will remain cloudy with some light coastal rain Tuesday morning before more rain is expected to return on Wednesday through Thursday when a storm originating from the Gulf of Alaska will lead to colder temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to get more than an inch of rain on Monday. The high temperature in those areas is expected to be 64 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could see some street flooding Monday with 1-2 inches of rain expected, and a high temperature of 62 degrees.Beaches will see strong swells out of the west and northwest with surf of 3-6 feet on Monday and higher by Wednesday.Mountain areas could see 2-3 inches of rain, with snow at elevations of 7,000 feet, and the high temperature staying under 44 degrees.Deserts could also see some rain, up to half an inch, with temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s most of the week.