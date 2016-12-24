Light showers expected until Christmas Eve afternoon

Scattered showers are expected through Christmas Eve morning, with the winter storm clearing out by the afternoon for most areas.The storm is associated with a cold front, which is expected to drop temps and bring gusty winds.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will get plenty of showers in the start of the holiday weekend, along with high temperatures in the upper 50s.Beach communities will see scattered showers, as well as chilly temps in the 50s. The area will be dry by Christmas day and be accompanied by clouds.Mountain areas will be cold and windy. Gusts are expected to reach 40 mph on Saturday and communities may see up to 3 feet of snow. Showers may continue through Christmas morning.Desert communities will get rain all day and into the evening on Christmas Eve, along with highs in the teeth-chattering 40s. By Christmas Day, however, sunshine is expected to come through.