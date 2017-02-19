  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Light showers linger as more rain approaches SoCal

Light showers will linger throughout the day Sunday, but moderate rain will come from Northern California in the evening.

Moderate rain is expected to return to Southern California by late Sunday, though not nearly as heavy as Friday's storm.

By Sunday night, parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties could see up to an inch of rain. The system will weaken as it moves into Los Angeles County, but rain is expected for the Monday morning commute.

Additional rain is expected for areas more north through at least Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be cloudy on Sunday, with a high of 64 degrees. Monday they will face a 50 percent chance of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire could see some rain early Sunday morning, with a high of 62 degrees.

The coast will see high surf, in the 7-12 foot range for southwest-facing beaches, with clouds and a high temperature of 61 degrees. A high surf warning is in effect for the coastal areas until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Mountains will be cold, with a high of just 42 degrees, and morning snow possible, with gusts up to 30 mph. For Monday the mountains face a 40 percent chance of snow or rain, with a high of 47.

Deserts will be cloudy with gusts up to 35 mph and a high temperature of 58 degrees.


