Long Beach school district enacts minimum-day schedule amid heat wave

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
One day after a broiling heat wave brought shattered temperature records in Long Beach, abbreviated schedules will again be enacted at the school district's campuses.

A high of 105 degrees was recorded at Long Beach Airport on Monday, shattering the previous mark of 99 degrees set in 1965. Students were dismissed early due to the sweltering conditions.

On Tuesday, a minimum-day schedule will be in effect throughout the Long Beach Unified School District.

"We will modify physical education to the kids aren't running around too much, minimize the exertion have plenty of opportunities for hydration, shade," a school district spokesman said, "and that sort of thing, just to make sure everybody gets through these next couple of days."
