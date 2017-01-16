WEATHER

Mammoth Mountain goers enjoy 2nd snowiest January in history
EMBED </>More News Videos

Nearly 300 inches of snow has fallen so far this winter season, and at Mammoth Mountain on Monday, skiers and snowboarders were basking in the aftermath of "snowmageddon." (KABC)

By
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) --
Nearly 300 inches of snow has fallen so far this winter season, and at Mammoth Mountain on Monday, skiers and snowboarders were basking in the aftermath of "snowmageddon."

You would think that with the perfect weather, it might be busier at Mammoth on a holiday weekend. After one of the biggest sets of storms in years, it was surprising the lift lines were rather short -- add all of that up and it was a picture-perfect holiday.

Many Southern Californians were planning to come up for the three-day weekend anyway, but last week's massive snow dump made the trip even more exciting.

360 Photo (Click to view in the news app)

At the top of Mammoth Mountain, residents said last week's storm dumped 19 feet of fresh powder, making it the second snowiest January in history.

Giant berms of snow lined the road up to the resort. Some icicles were also spotted several feet long.

"That's what's exciting, it's the first time you see so much snow up here, right? Normally there's no snow until you get to the mountain," said Valencia resident Ken Lew.

As skiers and snowboarders race toward the bottom, they are surrounded on all sides by the snowcapped peaks of the Eastern Sierra -- meaning good news on the ski slopes for the next few weeks, and, hopefully, better news for the drought in the next few months.
Related Topics:
weathersnowski resortssnow stormCentral California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
Shop owners rejoice as snow hits San Gabriel mountains
How winter weather affects your health
Storm could bring more than foot of snow to SoCal mountains
More Weather
Top Stories
Several California lawmakers to boycott Trump's inauguration
1 shot in head, 1 stabbed at Fontana home
SWAT on scene of possible shooting at Sylmar home
Investigation launched after body found near Anaheim dumpster
Victorville boy recounts falling down 15-foot sinkhole
Istanbul nightclub attack suspect who killed 39 captured
CA teen survives crash after holding onto tree for 12 hours
Show More
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated at Kingdom Day Parade
New app, online program helps kids lose weight, get fit
'La La Land' lights considered permanently for Hermosa Beach Pier
Orlando nightclub gunman's wife arrested
LA group knitting pink hats for Women's March on Washington
More News
Top Video
Several California lawmakers to boycott Trump's inauguration
1 shot in head, 1 stabbed at Fontana home
Victorville boy recounts falling down 15-foot sinkhole
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated at Kingdom Day Parade
More Video