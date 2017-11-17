Skiers and snowboarders are hitting the slopes at Mammoth Mountain after two-and-a-half feet of new snow fell at the summit on Thursday.Ski patrol at the summit reported Friday morning that it has now gotten over six feet of snow from the storm as the area is still seeing strong winds and stormy weather.They posted on Facebook that their patrol and operation crews are working to open more terrain as quickly and as safely as possible.Mammoth is hoping to open more lifts and trails to make top-to-bottom skiing available this weekend.