  • BREAKING NEWS Ex-FBI Director Comey testifies before Senate committee - WATCH LIVE
WEATHER

Man attacked by shark while spearfishing in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Warning: this video contains graphic elements. (Parker Simpson via Storyful)

A man was attacked by a shark in Key West, Florida.

Parker Simpson was spearfishing near Middle Sambo Reef when an 8-foot reef shark attacked him. Simpson said the shark "came out of nowhere" and first thought that the animal was trying to get a black grouper fish he had caught. But the shark charged at Simpson and his friend, taking a bite out of his fins and then his leg.

Simpson told Storyful he lost more than two pints of blood. He later said he spent four hours at a hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersharksshark attacku.s. & world
Load Comments
WEATHER
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
Southern California weather forecast Thursday
Check out this kitesurfing adventure
Forecasters predict killer 2017 hurricane season
More Weather
Top Stories
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Armed female suspect killed in LB officer-involved shooting
Carson veteran, 85, dies after beating in robbery
Burbank tribute honors teen hockey player killed in plane crash
Powder inside child's toy bought in Bell Gardens was harmless - not cocaine, police say
Frank Lloyd Wright's most iconic buildings
Marine fights to keep her military dog in 'Megan Leavey'
Show More
Warriors beat Cavaliers in Game 3 of NBA Finals, take 3-0 series lead into Friday's Game 4
Grandmother of missing South Pasadena boy speaks out for 1st time
4-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet in Compton
Redlands senior prohibited from wearing Army sash at graduation
Whittier student dies day before high school graduation
More News
Top Video
Armed female suspect killed in LB officer-involved shooting
Burbank tribute honors teen hockey player killed in plane crash
Marine fights to keep her military dog in 'Megan Leavey'
Whittier student dies day before high school graduation
More Video