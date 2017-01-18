A Good Samaritan jumped into action and rescued a driver and two passengers from a bus that was stuck in rising water in Houston.Video from ABC7 sister station KTRK in Houston shows Carlos Castellanos walking through high water toward a bus that was stalled in southwest Houston on Wednesday.The bus driver climbed through the driver's side of the window as Castellanos helped her down. Castellanos carried the driver to safety at a nearby McDonald's.Minutes later, Castellanos returned to the bus to help a passenger, only identified as Victor, climb out to safety.Victor said he grabbed the hand rails above as the water rushed into the bus."Wow. The guy is really, really brave," Victor, said. "I was scared. The water kept rising and rising and rising."After ditching his own vehicle that was submerged in water, Castellanos ended up rescuing three people from the bus."Yeah, it was scary," Castellanos said. "It was about 4 feet, 6 inches deep."Several other people who were able to get out of their vehicles sought shelter at the McDonald's until it was safe to leave.