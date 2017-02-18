WEATHER

Mandatory evacuations lifted in Duarte; mud and debris cover streets

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mandatory evacuations issued for more than 200 residents in Duarte were lifted Saturday morning after a monster storm caused mudslides and debris flows in the area. (KABC)

By
DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory evacuations issued for more than 200 residents in Duarte were lifted Saturday morning after a monster storm caused mudslides and debris flows in the area.

The orders were lifted at 8 a.m. But street closures remained because of the mudslides and debris flows that covered many streets and driveways. The city also remains under yellow alert in case weather conditions change again.

Residents of 202 homes that were in the Fish Fire impact area were ordered to evacuate at 7 a.m. Friday as the storm was set to pound the region.

Around 5 p.m., the strongest part of the storm hit Duarte, causing mud to overflow and move past the K-rails set up to protect the area.

Crews continued to scoop up mud and clear out the streets Saturday morning as residents set out to return home.

The Fish Fire charred nearly 5,000 acres along the hillsides behind homes in the city.
Related Topics:
weatherevacuationrainmudslidehomestorm damagestormDuarteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Duarte seeing heavy mud flows amid massive storm
Evacuation orders issued for Duarte as crews prep for monster storm
WEATHER
Storm soaks roads, shuts down streets in SoCal
Crews clean mudslide as parts of 5 Fwy remain closed in Sun Valley
Monster storm moves out of SoCal, scattered showers remain
Storm brings trees crashing down in Orange County
More Weather
Top Stories
Crews clean mudslide as parts of 5 Fwy remain closed in Sun Valley
Monster storm moves out of SoCal, scattered showers remain
Fire, explosion reported at Torrance Refinery, police say
1 person hurt after cars fall into massive sinkhole in Studio City
Fatality confirmed in submerged car in Victorville
Storm soaks roads, shuts down streets in SoCal
55-year-old man dies after power line falls in Sherman Oaks
Show More
Drug suspect killed during gunfight with police in Cerritos
Duarte seeing heavy mud flows amid massive storm
Storm brings trees crashing down in Orange County
LA power outage impacts 61K customers
Take these precautions when driving in rain
More News
Top Video
Crews clean mudslide as parts of 5 Fwy remain closed in Sun Valley
Storm brings trees crashing down in Orange County
Take these precautions when driving in rain
Storm causes flight cancellations, delays at SoCal airports
More Video