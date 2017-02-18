DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --Mandatory evacuations issued for more than 200 residents in Duarte were lifted Saturday morning after a monster storm caused mudslides and debris flows in the area.
The orders were lifted at 8 a.m. But street closures remained because of the mudslides and debris flows that covered many streets and driveways. The city also remains under yellow alert in case weather conditions change again.
Residents of 202 homes that were in the Fish Fire impact area were ordered to evacuate at 7 a.m. Friday as the storm was set to pound the region.
Around 5 p.m., the strongest part of the storm hit Duarte, causing mud to overflow and move past the K-rails set up to protect the area.
Crews continued to scoop up mud and clear out the streets Saturday morning as residents set out to return home.
The Fish Fire charred nearly 5,000 acres along the hillsides behind homes in the city.