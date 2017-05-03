WEATHER

Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas

EMBED </>More News Videos

National Guard troops were deployed to assist with the effort. (Calvary Fellowship Church via Storyful)

Parts of Missouri and Arkansas experienced massive flooding after torrential rains hit the area over the weekend of April 30.

Aerial footage of the floods shows houses and roads submerged underwater. According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas National Guard, soldiers were deployed to assist "Randolph County authorities with evacuation in response to flooding."

"Weather-related incidents have killed at least 17 people in parts of the Midwest and South since the weekend, but the bulk of the flood damage has occurred in Arkansas and Missouri, where dangerous conditions have not subsided," according to ABC News.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingu.s. & worldnational guard
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Wednesday
California record snowpack nearly double normal
America's biggest weather worries
High winds topple trees, knock out power to parts of Southern California
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in car shot to death in Norwalk
Sharks spotted at 4 Orange County beaches in 1 week
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Anza
3 dead, 9 injured in Massachusetts auto auction crash
Man, woman killed in shooting behind Pomona grocery store
Man honors plumber friend by flushing ashes down toilets
Bay Area woman fatally shot after approaching car in San Bernardino
Show More
State charges still possible for officers in Alton Sterling shooting
Dad of West Hills teen filmed being beaten on Snapchat files lawsuit
Obama, celebs support Kimmel after son's health scare
Orioles player gets standing ovation after racial taunts in previous game
Cheech Marin to open Chicano art center in Riverside
More News
Top Video
Kimmel disclosure gives new fuel to healthcare debate
Dad of West Hills teen filmed being beaten on Snapchat files lawsuit
Cheech Marin to open Chicano art center in Riverside
Young bear spotted in Monrovia neighborhood twice in two days
More Video