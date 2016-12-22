More chilly, wet weather expected in SoCal Friday

Southern Californians can expect more cloudy skies along with evening rain in most parts of the Southland on Friday, but a minor warm up will come Christmas Day.Scattered rain will continue across Southern California into the holiday weekend, but the cool down won't last much longer.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will get some cloud coverage throughout the day Friday, and evening showers will last through Christmas Eve morning. Highs will be in the low 60s.Beach communities will get similar conditions with a high of 62 degrees and low of 53 degrees. Rainfall is expected in the afternoon.Mountain areas will get rain and some snow, along with chilly temperatures expected to last through Christmas Day.Desert communities will get thunderstorms in the evening and heavy winds will reach up to 60 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.