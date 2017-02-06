More rain to drench Southern California on Tuesday

A deep layer of moisture from the Pacific Ocean will keep showers lingering in Southern California on Tuesday.The forecasted rainfall raised fears of heavy flooding and mudflows in Southern California's recent burn areas. Despite the concerns, no flood advisories were issued prior to the second round of rain.Los Angeles and Orange Counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will have a 60 percent chance of rain as high temperatures reach the mid 60s.Along the coast, the beaches will see western swells creating 3-to-5 foot breakers with a 60 percent chance of showers as highs hit the low 60s.Mountain communities will see a 60 percent chance of showers as highs reach the mid 40s.Desert areas will see a 20 percent chance of rain as temperatures reach the high 50s.