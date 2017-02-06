More rain to drench Southern California

A storm system moved across the Southland Monday and showers are expected throughout the region again Tuesday.The forecasted rainfall raised fears of heavy flooding and mudflows in Southern California's recent burn areas. No flood advisories were in effect for the evening hours as showers are expected to calm.Los Angeles and Orange Counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will experience cold and rain on Tuesday as high temperatures reach the mid 60s.Along the coast, the beaches will see cool and rainy conditions with highs in the low 60s.Mountain communities will see showers and windy conditions, with wind gusts up to 50 mph as highs reach the mid 40s.Desert areas will see a 20 percent chance of rain as temperatures reach the low 60s.The chance of rain lingers through Wednesday and another storm system is expected to arrive in Southern California late Friday evening.