WEATHER

More showers, chilly temps to return to SoCal Tuesday
Light rain is expected to linger across the Southland Monday as more rain is in the forecast through Wednesday.

More Southern California rain and cold temperatures are in the forecast for Tuesday and will last through at least Thursday in some parts.

Showers are expected to return when a storm originating from the Gulf of Alaska will lead to colder temperatures for the rest of the work week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will get a 30 percent chance of evening rain, along with highs in the low 60s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also have a good chance of rain in the afternoon, with high temperatures reaching a cold 58 degrees. At least half an inch of rain is expected on Wednesday.

Beaches will be chilly with highs in the low 60s and rain in the afternoon. The cold, wet weather is expected to last through Friday morning.

Mountain areas on Tuesday will have a 30 percent chance of evening showers. Highs will be at a teeth-chattering 42 degrees, and rain and snowy weather is expected to last through Thursday.

Deserts will have some cloud coverage on Tuesday, along with highs in the 50s and southwest winds of up to 35 mph. Some rain is expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Stormy conditions are expected to clear by Saturday morning in most parts of the Southland.


7-Day Forecasts
"
