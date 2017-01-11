Heavy and steady rainfall created a muddy and messy scene in the foothills along the 210 Freeway on Wednesday.Wet pavement wreaked havoc on traffic as residents braced for the possibility of mudslides and flooding.Concerns were high near recent burn areas, but it appeared the barriers set-up by crews throughout the area helped hold back the large piles of mud and rock from flowing into nearby homes and busy streets.While rain is usually a cause for concern among the foothills, many welcomed the wet weather after years of drought."I'm happy we have the rain. I know it's been troublesome for some people, especially in the burn areas, but we really need it," Pomona resident Michelle Hill said.After the mud dries out, it will be tested for elements like phos-check and petroleum before officials decide where it will go next.