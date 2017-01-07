WEATHER

Nearly 2 dozen vehicles involved in Connecticut highway pileup

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. --
Weather was likely a factor in a massive pileup crash on I-91 in Connecticut Saturday involving nearly two dozen vehicles.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-91 near exit 21 in Middletown.

Connecticut State Police said the crash involved at least 20 cars, three tractor trailers and a tanker truck. No serious injuries were reported.

Troopers posted a video of the alarming scene on social media.


State police reported multiple crashes and spin-outs across the state.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
