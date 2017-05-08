PHOTOS: Huge hailstones smash cars in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KABC) --A heavy hailstorm blanketed the Denver area, dropping hailstones so big they smashed out the windows of numerous cars.
The hailstones covered sidewalks and left a layer of ice on Coors Field before a Colorado Rockies game.
#RIGHTNOW: That's not snow blanketing outfield at #CoorsField. Marble-sized hail ahead of @Rockies v. #WorldSeries champ @Cubs game tonight. pic.twitter.com/uj7Nukn2ps— Russell Haythorn (@RussellHaythorn) May 8, 2017
When you coming out from shooting @Rockies pre game sound and get pounded by hail! #ohhailno @DenverChannel @AlisonM_TV pic.twitter.com/F34J7szfCF— Jeff Howe (@sportsdenver) May 8, 2017