PHOTOS: Huge hailstones smash cars in Colorado

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>KABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Cars at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood, Colorado were badly damaged in a hailstorm on Monday, May 8, 2017. (Jerry Bell&#47;KOA)</span></div>
By ABC7.com staff
DENVER, Colo. (KABC) --
A heavy hailstorm blanketed the Denver area, dropping hailstones so big they smashed out the windows of numerous cars.

The hailstones covered sidewalks and left a layer of ice on Coors Field before a Colorado Rockies game.

