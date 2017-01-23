LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A massive winter storm moved across Southern California blasting the region with rain and snow.
The intense precipitation created flash flooding in many areas.
While the storm created havoc for many, some Southern Californians tried to make the best of the situation by surfing,paddle boarding and canoeing in the streets.
Several viewers reached out to ABC7 to share their photos and videos of the weather by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.
