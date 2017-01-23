#ABC7EYEWITNESS

PHOTOS: Massive storm blasts Southern California

Intense flooding hits Seal Way just south of the Seal Beach pier on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A massive winter storm moved across Southern California blasting the region with rain and snow.

The intense precipitation created flash flooding in many areas.

While the storm created havoc for many, some Southern Californians tried to make the best of the situation by surfing,paddle boarding and canoeing in the streets.

While a record-breaking storm wreaked havoc in the Southland, several Southern Californians tried to make the best of the situation.


Several viewers reached out to ABC7 to share their photos and videos of the weather by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

