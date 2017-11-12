An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 has struck in the region near the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor hit about 14 miles south, southeast of Derbendxan, Iraq, and about 20 miles south, southwest of alabjah, Iraq, at 10:18 a.m. PST.Iranian provinces in the northwestern, western and central areas of the country were impacted.Iranian social media was abuzz with area people evacuating their homes.Details of damage or injuries were not immediately known.