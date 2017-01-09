Rain causes muddy runoff in Duarte burn area

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --Steady rain caused muddy runoff to flow down hillsides in Duarte Monday morning, raising concerns for residents living in the burn area.
K-rails were set up to catch and divert the runoff in order to prevent any homes from being damaged.
MORE: 7-Day Forecast for Southern California
When heavy rain hit the area several weeks ago, similar muddy runoff carried some cars and trash cans down the streets.
Hillsides in the area were left bare due to wildfires, making them vulnerable to debris and mud flows during rain storms.
The storm system dropped the heaviest rain early Monday morning, but the rain eventually thinned out as the storm moved down to Orange County.
Some light rain is expected to hit SoCal again Tuesday morning.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness