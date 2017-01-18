WEATHER

Rain expected in Southern California by Wednesday evening
The first of three storms arrives in Southern California on Wednesday and the systems could bring upwards of 5 inches of rain to the region.

An area of high pressure moves out of Southern California as the first of three rounds of storms arrives in the Southland on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the lows 60s. Rain is expected to arrive late Wednesday evening.

Beaches will see western swells creating up to 2-4 foot breakers as highs reach the upper 50s. Rain is forecasted to arrive late Wednesday evening.

Mountain areas will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Chances of snow, rain and thunder move into the mountains beginning Thursday.

Deserts will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Expect showers to arrive in the forecast on Thursday.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
