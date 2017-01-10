There will be more rain in store for SoCal Wednesday morning, with highs in the 50s and 60s.Moderate to heavy downpours are expected for Wednesday's morning commute. Another colder storm system is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing some scattered showers and also dropping the snow levels down to around 4,000 feet.Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a soggy start to the morning and could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning showers with the possibility of up to an inch of rain and scattered showers throughout the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s.Beaches will be cool with highs in the low 60s and showers expected throughout the day. The surf is expected to be coming from the west with 3-6 foot breakers. The chilly, wet weather is expected to last through Friday morning.Mountain areas will see rain and snow as the temperatures could hit a high in the low 40s. The mountains could get about 3 to 6 inches of new snowfall as a result of the back-to-back storm systems.Deserts will have chilly rain showers most of the day with highs hitting the low 50s. Rain is expected to last until Friday afternoon.Stormy conditions are expected to clear by Saturday morning in most parts of the Southland.