Rain to hit Southern California during evening commute

A cold front is bringing spring showers to the Southland Tuesday, keeping temps low. It is one of at least two storm systems that will move through the region this week.The frontal system made its way into Ventura County and is moving into Los Angeles County. Wet conditions are expected to last through the evening commute. Showers will then reach the Inland Empire.The rain will linger overnight across SoCal and into Wednesday morning, when an area of low pressure will filter in cold air and bring a threat of thunderstorms.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see scattered afternoon showers with a high of 65 degrees. Rain totals are expected to reach between 1/4 to 1/2 inch.The valleys and Inland Empire will see rain throughout the day with highs in the mid 60s. Rain totals are expected to reach between 1/2 to 1 inch. There will be chances for thunderstorms in the area on Wednesday.Beach communities will be cool in the mid 60s with rain all day and swells from the southwest creating 2-3 foot breakers.Mountain areas will see showers in the evening with temperatures in the low 50s. The spring weather system is expected to bring between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain below 8,000 feet on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there are chances for snow above 6,000 feet.The deserts can expect showers in the afternoon as highs reach 63 degrees and overnight lows drop to 50 degrees.