Rain to linger in SoCal on Monday

The storm that brought rain, snow, hail and funnel clouds to Southern California on Sunday is fading away but some moisture will linger on Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see a 30 percent chance of showers on Monday, with a high temperature reaching 72 degrees, and additional showers are possible on Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see a 30 percent chance of rain, with a high of 74.The beaches will see a chance of rain, with 3-6 foot surf and a high of 67. Surfers are advised that bacteria levels in the water could be high because of runoff.Mountain areas could see additional snow falling on Monday, with a high of 48, falling to 30 overnight.Deserts will see a 20 percent chance of rain on Monday, with a high of 70 degrees.