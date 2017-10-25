WEATHER

Scorching temps to subside somewhat in Southern California Thursday

Southern California will get a respite from the days-long streak of extreme heat Thursday.

Southern California will finally get some welcome relief from the scorching heat Thursday as temperatures drop into the 80s.

Downtown Los Angeles and much of Orange County will see a high of 88 Thursday.

A days-long red flag warning triggered by extremely hot, dry conditions expired Wednesday night.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, hitting a high of 95 on Thursday.

Beaches will be milder, with temperatures hitting 76 and surf in the 2-5 feet range.

Mountain communities will be sunny, reaching a mild high of only 70.

The high desert will be sunny and breezy, hitting a high of 87.


