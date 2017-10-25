Southern California will finally get some welcome relief from the scorching heat Thursday as temperatures drop into the 80s.Downtown Los Angeles and much of Orange County will see a high of 88 Thursday.A days-long red flag warning triggered by extremely hot, dry conditions expired Wednesday night.Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, hitting a high of 95 on Thursday.Beaches will be milder, with temperatures hitting 76 and surf in the 2-5 feet range.Mountain communities will be sunny, reaching a mild high of only 70.The high desert will be sunny and breezy, hitting a high of 87.