Rose Parade and Southern California weather forecast for Monday
Southern California remains cool on Monday as the chance of rain lingers in the region throughout the week.

An area of low pressure to the northwest will keep a slight chance of rain in Southern California over the next few days as temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout most of the region.

Those attending the Rose Parade in Pasadena early Monday morning can expect cloudy skies, a 20 percent chance of showers and cooler temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A Wind Advisory is in place for portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties until 7 p.m. on Monday. Wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph in certain areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly cloudy skies, temps in the high 50s and a 20 percent chance of showers.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect temperatures in the mid 50s and a 20 percent probability of rain.

The beaches will see surf of 2-4 feet, along with temps in the high 50s and about a 20 percent chance of showers.

The mountains will see windy conditions with gusts up to 45 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain as high temps hit the mid 30s.

The high desert will see mostly cloudy skies with wind gusts up to 45 mph as highs reach the upper 40s.

Chances of rain linger throughout the week with the highest probability coming over the weekend.

7-Day Forecasts
