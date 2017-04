Safety tips to prevent hot car deaths in spring

The danger of hot car deaths isn't limited to just summer. The temperature inside a car can increase dramatically in minutes in warm spring weather."Since 1998, 702 kids have died in hot cars," according to AccuWeather . "54 percent were accidents, 28 percent were children playing unattended, and 17 percent were left intentionally. A child's body overheats three to five times faster than an adult body."This danger is real for pets too: Temperatures can rise dramatically in the span of minutes, and cracking a window does little to no good.To be safe, AccuWeather suggests parents be attentive and get into a routine when leaving their car, make sure their child doesn't have access to their keys, and leave pets at home if there's any reason to leave them in a car.