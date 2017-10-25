WEATHER

Santa Ana winds subside, but scorching temps remain in Inland Empire

The strong Santa Ana winds died down but scorching temps persisted in the Inland Empire Wednesday as firefighters remain on alert for possible wildfires. (KABC)

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
The strong Santa Ana winds died down but scorching temps persisted in the Inland Empire Wednesday as firefighters remain on alert for possible wildfires.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots from a brush fire that broke out Tuesday in Rancho Cucamonga.

The blaze ignited near the interchange of the 210 and 15 freeways, then jumped the 210 Freeway heading south.

The fire was officially mapped at 40 acres with 85 percent containment. There were no active flames and barely any smoke visible.

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department responded quickly, which helped the fire from going completely out of control.

Firefighters say they're still ready for anything.

"We're monitoring the weather very closely. We're monitoring the wind conditions out there. We are hoping that the winds do die down and give firefighters a better chance at completely extinguishing this, but it's going to be touch-and-go all day," said Kelley Donaldson with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department.

Most of Southern California, including large swaths of the Inland Empire, remains under a red flag warning until Wednesday.
