Scattered, light rain hitting Southland Wednesday
The chance of rain moves back into Southern California late Wednesday and into Thursday morning as temps remain on the cooler side.

Light rain was moving through Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening as cloud coverage and cooler temperatures dominate the region.

The storm was moving down from some already flooded areas of Northern California, dropping some showers in Ventura County.

The rain will spread into Los Angeles County later in the evening with moderate rainfall expected early Thursday morning. The chance of light rain continues throughout the day Thursday.

For Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties were seeing cloudy skies with temps in the low 60s and some light rain in the greater Los Angeles area.

The valleys and Inland Empire has had cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s.

The beaches were seeing partly cloudy skies with high temps in the low 60s and a 60 percent chance of rain was expected later in the evening.

The mountains were seeing cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s and some light-to-moderate rain.

The high desert has partly sunny skies as highs reach the mid 50s.

Chances of rain linger throughout the week with the highest probability coming over the weekend.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
