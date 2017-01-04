WEATHER

Scattered, light rain to hit Southland Wednesday
EMBED </>More News Videos

The chance of rain moves back into Southern California late Wednesday and into Thursday morning as temps remain on the cooler side.

Light rain is expected to hit parts of Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening as cloud coverage and cooler temperatures dominate the region.

The storm will move down from Northern California, dropping some light rain in Ventura County Wednesday afternoon.

The rain will spread into Los Angeles County later in the evening with moderate rainfall expected early Thursday morning. The chance of light rain continues throughout the day Thursday.

For Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloudy skies with temps in the low 60s and a 60 percent chance of rain in the evening.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s and a 60 percent chance of rain in the morning.

The beaches will see partly cloudy skies with high temps in the low 60s and a 60 percent chance of rain in the evening.

The mountains will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s and the possibility of evening showers.

The high desert will see partly sunny skies as highs reach the mid 50s.

Chances of rain linger throughout the week with the highest probability coming over the weekend.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
CA's water content at half normal, drought possible
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Canadian swim team practices in the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Fontana apartment
California enlists Eric Holder to defend against Trump administration
More than 100 injured in NY commuter train derailment
VIDEO: Officer slams girl to ground at school following fight
Woodland Hills considers ending Candy Cane Lane over trash, street vendor issue
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
Charles Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized, official says
Show More
VIDEO: Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo
LAPD investigating anti-gay hate crime in Van Nuys
Police still searching for motive in killing of 2 OC women
Community helping South Gate family after devastating house fire
Researchers save thousands of endangered sea turtles
More News
Top Video
3 killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Fontana apartment
VIDEO: Officer slams girl to ground at school following fight
VIDEO: Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo
Community helping South Gate family after devastating house fire
More Video