Scattered rainfall continues in SoCal as storm moves on

Scattered showers move through the Southland as a second winter storm travels east, soaking the mountain and desert areas Thursday.Stronger rain conditions, cooler temperatures and winds are expected across Southern California throughout the week and into the holiday weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. Valleys and the Inland Empire will also stay cool with a high of 67 degrees.Beach communities will also carry wet weather, along with southwest swells of 2-5 feet. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows will be in the mid 50s.Mountain communities will see rain storms throughout the day and chilly temps expected to reach highs in the 40s.Desert areas could see some scattered showers, along with a high of 58 degrees.