Scattered showers, chilly temperatures expected across SoCal on Monday

Scattered showers and gusty winds are on tap for Southern California on Monday as chilly temperatures encompass the region.

The Southland's weather forecast on Monday is marked by a smattering of rain in some areas and strong winds in the mountains and the Inland Empire.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, scattered showers will occur amid chilly conditions. The high temperature will be 60 degrees and the low will be 50.

A 30 percent chance of rain is on tap for the Inland Empire. That area and the valleys will see a high of 56 before the low temperature drops to 44 degrees.

Along the coast, beachgoers can expect a 40 percent chance of precipitation as the wave reach 2 to 4 feet high. The high temperature will be 59. The low will be 51 degrees.

In the mountains, snow levels will drop to 5,000 feet as blustery winds blow across the area. The high will be a frigid 47 degrees, and the low temperature will be 25.

Look for rain in low desert areas such as Palm Springs, where the high temperature will climb to a mere 51 degrees. The low temperature will plummet to 42 degrees.

