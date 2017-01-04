It'll be a cloudy and rainy Thursday, with highs in the 60s for most parts of the Southland.The small storm could bring a quarter-inch of rain to Los Angeles and Orange counties, keeping temps in the low 60s.The valleys and Inland Empire could see nearly half an inch of rain from the small storm system. It will bring scattered showers throughout the day and keep temps in the low 60s.Surfers in the beach communities will see a small swell from the west, which could create 1-3 foot breakers. There is a 60 percent chance for rain in the area, with temps in the upper 50s.Mountain communities will be cool in the mid-40s. There will be scattered showers and the possibility of snow at elevations above 8,000 feet.The high desert areas will be cloudy with the possibility of seeing a quarter-inch of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.The rain won't stick around for long, as a high-pressure ridge moves in to bring warmer temps for some areas by next week.