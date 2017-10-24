There's no respite from the heat in store for Southern California Wednesday, with another day of triple-digit temperatures on tap.Downtown Los Angeles and much of Orange County could hit 100 degrees on Wednesday after record heat kicked off the World Series at Dodger Stadium Tuesday.The extreme heat is elevating the risk for wildfires, sustaining a red flag warning for most of the Southland until Wednesday evening.Valleys and the Inland Empire will hit a high of 101 on Wednesday, with conditions remaining dry. Canyon winds could reach 25 mph.Beaches will be sunny and hot, with temperatures hitting 90 and surf in the 2-5 feet range.Mountain communities will be sunny and beautiful, reaching a mild high of only 73.The high desert will be warm and sunny, hitting a high of 88.