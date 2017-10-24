WEATHER

Scorching Southern California temperatures to continue through Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Another scorcher is in store for Southern California Wednesday as triple-digit temps continue. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
There's no respite from the heat in store for Southern California Wednesday, with another day of triple-digit temperatures on tap.

Downtown Los Angeles and much of Orange County could hit 100 degrees on Wednesday after record heat kicked off the World Series at Dodger Stadium Tuesday.

The extreme heat is elevating the risk for wildfires, sustaining a red flag warning for most of the Southland until Wednesday evening.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will hit a high of 101 on Wednesday, with conditions remaining dry. Canyon winds could reach 25 mph.

Beaches will be sunny and hot, with temperatures hitting 90 and surf in the 2-5 feet range.

Mountain communities will be sunny and beautiful, reaching a mild high of only 73.

The high desert will be warm and sunny, hitting a high of 88.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
LAFD issues citywide red flag alert amid fire danger
Long Beach schools on minimum-day schedule amid heat
Triple-digit October temps break heat records in SoCal
3.9 earthquake hits southwest of Avalon
More Weather
Top Stories
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Dodgers organist sees World Series in his 2nd year
Santa Clarita suspect tried to kidnap girl, 12
Guard called 911 about Palmdale boy, was told it wasn't emergency
Whole Foods stores in Los Angeles, OC hacked
US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks
Security, heat a concern at Dodger Stadium
Wind-driven brush fire in Ventura 50 percent contained, fire officials say
Show More
210 and 15 freeways reopen after brush fire in Rancho Cucamonga
Dodgers memorabilia collection in SoCal may be world's largest
A look at L.A. in 1988, the Dodgers' last World Series
Dodgers World Series: Tips to beat traffic
LAFD issues citywide red flag alert amid fire danger
More News
Top Video
Dodgers organist sees World Series in his 2nd year
Security, heat a concern at Dodger Stadium
Wind-driven brush fire in Ventura 50 percent contained, fire officials say
Whole Foods stores in Los Angeles, OC hacked
More Video