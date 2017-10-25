There's no respite from the heat in store for Southern California Wednesday, with another day of triple-digit temperatures on tap.Downtown Los Angeles and much of Orange County could hit 100 degrees on Wednesday. The temperature during the first pitch of Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium is expected to be around 94 degrees.The extreme heat is elevating the risk for wildfires, sustaining a red flag warning for most of the Southland until Wednesday evening.The Southland overall will see a steady decline in wind activity on Wednesday, though humidity levels will remain consistently low.Valleys and the Inland Empire will hit a high of 101 on Wednesday, with conditions remaining dry. Canyon winds could reach 25 mph.Beaches will be sunny and hot, with temperatures hitting 90 and surf in the 2-5 feet range.Mountain communities will be sunny and beautiful, reaching a mild high of only 73.The high desert will be warm and sunny, hitting a high of 88.