Scorching temperatures, dry conditions continue across Southern California

There's no respite from the heat in store for Southern California Wednesday, with another day of triple-digit temperatures on tap.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Downtown Los Angeles and much of Orange County could hit 100 degrees on Wednesday. The temperature during the first pitch of Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium is expected to be around 94 degrees.

The extreme heat is elevating the risk for wildfires, sustaining a red flag warning for most of the Southland until Wednesday evening.

The Southland overall will see a steady decline in wind activity on Wednesday, though humidity levels will remain consistently low.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will hit a high of 101 on Wednesday, with conditions remaining dry. Canyon winds could reach 25 mph.

Beaches will be sunny and hot, with temperatures hitting 90 and surf in the 2-5 feet range.

Mountain communities will be sunny and beautiful, reaching a mild high of only 73.

The high desert will be warm and sunny, hitting a high of 88.



