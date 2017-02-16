WEATHER

Seal Beach braces for more flooding from looming storm

Seal Beach, which saw flooding near beachfront homes from a storm last month, is bracing for more flooding as a bigger storm looms. (KABC)

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Seal Beach, which saw flooding near beachfront homes from a storm last month, is bracing for more flooding as a bigger storm looms.

Volunteers filled approximately 600 sandbags Wednesday night. Residents can pick them up for free at the 8th Street parking lot just north of the Seal Beach Pier.

City officials said they expect 2 to 4 inches of rain along the coast, combined with high winds and heavy surf.

A few weeks ago, the area saw heavy flooding following heavy rain. Public Works crews had to pump out at least 2 feet of water in front of several beachfront homes.

"With so much water anticipated to be coming in a short period of time, we're getting ahead of the curve," said Cpl. David Barr, Seal Beach Emergency Services coordinator.

After the last round of rain, the city was hammered with criticism with residents complaining that not enough was done to prevent the flooding.

In preparation for the upcoming storm, which is expected to hit early Friday morning, city officials will have five extra pumps brought in to handle any flooding.

The National Weather Service says daily rain records are likely to be set on Friday.

