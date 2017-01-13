Fresh snow covered the San Gabriel Mountains Friday morning."I woke up this morning and the first thing I thought about was who needs their driveway shoveled or their storefront shoveled. It means more money," Running Springs resident Scott Frisbie said.The Rim of the World Unified School District was shut down for a snow day while local rental shops were expected to be busy."We're going to have a pretty crazy (day) today and probably throughout the weekend," resident Ryan Sanchez said.The timing worked well for local businesses as the snow arrived just before the holiday weekend."We've got great conditions. (The) weather is cooperating right now and it's supposed to cooperate all weekend, so we're looking for a lot of business," Scott Prout, a technician at Snow Valley Mountain Resort, said.Kids and adults enjoyed the weather at Snow Valley with snowball fights and snowboarding."It's perfect. A little bit of snow, fresh powder, the driest I've ever seen here. (There's) going to be blue skies. It's going to be perfect conditions," Redlands resident Chandis Mikkelsen said.Jarrod Miller, a Running Springs local, said it's been a good day."Today is the best day Southern California has seen in a long, long time. The place to be today is on the mountain," he said.Authorities remind drivers that conditions can be treacherous as crews continue to clear roads.