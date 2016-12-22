  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Showers soak SoCal during morning commute
Another small rain system passes through the Southland Thursday, bringing steady showers that impacted the early commute.

Stronger rain conditions, cooler temperatures and winds are expected across Southern California throughout the week and into the holiday weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a 60 percent chance of rain in the early hours and partly cloudy skies in the upper 60s.

Valleys and the Inland Empire also have a strong chance of showers in the morning. The afternoon will stay cool with a high of 67 degrees.

Beach communities will also carry wet weather, along with southwest swells of 2-5 feet. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows will be in the mid 50s.

Mountain communities may have rain during the first part of the day, and chilly temps are expected to reach highs in the 40s.

Desert areas will have a 30 percent chance of showers, along with a high of 58 degrees.

