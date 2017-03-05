Showers sprinkling over parts of Southern California

A cold front and trough of low pressure will make their way though the Southland on Sunday, resulting in light to moderate rain and gusty winds in some areas.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, a 60 percent chance of rain is expected to drop 1/4 to 1/2 an inch of precipitation. The high temperature will be 59 degrees. The low will be 50.A similar chance of rain is forecasted for the valleys and the Inland Empire, where a high-wind warning is scheduled to be in effect until 2 a.m. Monday. Sunday's high will be only 56, and the low temperature will drop to 44 degrees.At the beaches, look for a 60 percent chance of rainfall as waves reach up to 2 to 4 feet. The high temperature will top out at 58 degrees. The low will be 52.Mountain area residents can expect a 50 percent chance of snow above 5,000 feet. The high temperature will be 38 before plummeting to a frigid 30 degrees.A 30 percent chance of rain is on tap for the desert communities. The high will be 56. The low temperature will be 44 degrees.