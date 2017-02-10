  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Slow-moving storm brings rain to SoCal Friday

A slow-moving storm from the north is bringing rain to Southern California on Friday, with half an inch to an inch expected in some areas.

No flash flood watches have been issued yet, but stay tuned because they could be issued later in the day.

Ventura County saw some light rain early Friday morning, and on-and-off spotty showers were also detected across the Southland around midday.

The heavier, widespread rain was expected to move into the region in the afternoon and evening.

Most parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with a high temperature around 63 degrees. Some rain could continue intermittently until Saturday morning.

After that, Santa Ana winds will blow in on Sunday, bringing in warmer temperatures and dry conditions.

The valleys and Inland Empire could see about half an inch to an inch of rain in the foothills on Friday, with a high temperature of 63.

Beaches will see about half an inch of rain, with 3-5 foot surf and temperatures up to 61 degrees.

The mountains will see heavier rain, up to 2 inches, but no snow because the daytime high will be 52 degrees. Saturday will be colder, with a high of 39 degrees, and a light dusting of snow at higher elevations.

Deserts will see up to a quarter inch of rain, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
