Small storm cell moves through parts of SoCal, bringing brief heavy rains

Tuesday will see some morning drizzle with temps expected to be in the mid-60s across SoCal. (KABC)

A small storm cell is moving through the Southland, bringing rain with brief downpours Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day for parts of Southern California.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see light rain or drizzle throughout the day as high temperatures reach 65 degrees.

The valleys and the Inland Empire will also experience a light rain or drizzle as highs reach 62 degrees.

At the beaches, look for a light rain or drizzle as high temps reach 61 degrees.

Mountain communities will see light rain and partly cloudy skies as high temperatures touch 49 degrees. Lows will drop into the low 30s overnight.

The deserts will have isolated showers as highs reach 59 degrees. Lows will hit the mid 40s overnight.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
