WEATHER

Snow storms leave dangerous, icy conditions on mountain roads

EMBED </>More News Videos

The trio of powerful storms that hit Southern California in recent days left a thick blanket of snow and ice on many mountain communities. (KABC)

By
FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
The trio of powerful storms that hit Southern California in recent days left a thick blanket of snow and ice on many mountain communities.

That's creating problems for people who are trying to get to work or school, or transporting goods through the Grapevine.

Truck driver Xavier Solis from Fresno was trying to head to Tehachapi to make deliveries but started slipping and sliding all over the icy road near Frazier Park.

"As you can see I'm stuck right there. I was sliding all over the road and I couldn't make it up the hill."

With no chains for the tires on his truck, he was stranded for hours.

"There's three stores that are not going to get deliveries today."

Jessica Zuniga had to walk to work because of the road conditions. But on the plus side, she said, school for her kids was canceled.

"There's no school, so that's great," she said, laughing. "I don't have to get the kids ready!"
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnowstormroad safetyGormanFrazier ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Woman gets covered in snow while trying to clear off roof
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for CA after damaging rainstorms
Portion of major OC road in Brea closed for days due to mudslide
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen who sparked San Marino lockdown found with gun at mall, police say
Body with gunshot wounds found in Hemet backyard
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
No criminal charges for 2 LAPD officers in Ezell Ford shooting
Brown gives defiant State of the State speech in face of Trump agenda
Trump admin orders EPA media blackout, contract freeze
Beauty company exec stabbed to death in Woodland Hills
Show More
Xavier Becerra sworn in as California's first Latino attorney general
Dietician offers list of foods that may cause intestinal bloating
Man arrested for child molestation in Fontana, police say
$20M in cash found hidden in box spring
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land' with record-tying 14 nods
More News
Top Video
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Beauty company exec stabbed to death in Woodland Hills
Car slams into home while being followed by authorities in Athens
Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines
More Video