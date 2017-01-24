Snow storms leave dangerous, icy conditions on mountain roads

The trio of powerful storms that hit Southern California in recent days left a thick blanket of snow and ice on many mountain communities.That's creating problems for people who are trying to get to work or school, or transporting goods through the Grapevine.Truck driver Xavier Solis from Fresno was trying to head to Tehachapi to make deliveries but started slipping and sliding all over the icy road near Frazier Park."As you can see I'm stuck right there. I was sliding all over the road and I couldn't make it up the hill."With no chains for the tires on his truck, he was stranded for hours."There's three stores that are not going to get deliveries today."Jessica Zuniga had to walk to work because of the road conditions. But on the plus side, she said, school for her kids was canceled."There's no school, so that's great," she said, laughing. "I don't have to get the kids ready!"