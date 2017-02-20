Cool temperatures and wet weather linger in Southern California as remnants of a large storm to our north makes its way south on Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to see a light rain or drizzle as high temperatures reach 65 degrees.The valleys and the Inland Empire will also experience a light rain or drizzle as highs reach 62 degrees.At the beaches, look for a light rain or drizzle as high temps reach 61 degrees.Mountain communities will see light rain and partly cloudy skies as high temperatures touch 49 degrees. Lows will drop into the low 30s overnight.The deserts will have isolated showers as highs reach 59 degrees. Lows will hit the mid 40s overnight.