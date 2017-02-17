Bouquet Canyon Road between the gates approximately six miles south of Spunky Canyon Road, to the southern boundary of Angeles National Forest. This closure impacts the Agua Dulce community.



Angeles Forest Highway between Aliso Canyon Road and Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest area. This closure impacts the Angeles National Forest community.





Santa Anita Canyon between Arno Drive to Chantry Flats. This closure impacts the communities in Angeles National Forest, Monrovia, Arcadia and Sierra Madre.



Glendora Ridge Road between Glendora Mountain Road to Mount Baldy. This closure impacts the Angeles National Forest community.

Several Southern California roads were shut down due to the storm conditions.The closures will be in effect until the storm has passed and the roads have been inspected. For more road closure information, visit