WEATHER

Southern California storm-related road closures

EMBED </>More News Videos

The storm made for a slick commute across Southern California and triggered road closures in some areas. (KABC / Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Several Southern California roads were shut down due to the storm conditions.

  • Bouquet Canyon Road between the gates approximately six miles south of Spunky Canyon Road, to the southern boundary of Angeles National Forest. This closure impacts the Agua Dulce community.

  • Angeles Forest Highway between Aliso Canyon Road and Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest area. This closure impacts the Angeles National Forest community.


  • Santa Anita Canyon between Arno Drive to Chantry Flats. This closure impacts the communities in Angeles National Forest, Monrovia, Arcadia and Sierra Madre.

  • Glendora Ridge Road between Glendora Mountain Road to Mount Baldy. This closure impacts the Angeles National Forest community.


The closures will be in effect until the storm has passed and the roads have been inspected. For more road closure information, visit http://dpw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

Forecast: http://abc7.la/ABC7Forecast
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
Related Topics:
weatherroad closurestormraintraffictraffic delaySouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Storm causes flight cancellations, delays at SoCal airports
Duarte issues mandatory evacs, Camarillo Springs issues voluntary evacs
Massive storm to bring heavy rain, powerful winds to Southland
Evacuation orders issued for Duarte as crews prep for monster storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Massive storm to bring heavy rain, powerful winds to Southland
Storm causes flight cancellations, delays at SoCal airports
Trump weighs mobilizing National Guard for immigration roundups
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Dev Patel in 'Lion'
Duarte issues mandatory evacs, Camarillo Springs issues voluntary evacs
Denzel Washington up for 2 Oscars, shares key to his career success
OC student appeals suspension after filming professor's Trump rant
Show More
Suspect opens fire on Long Beach police
Heartbreaking video shows fallen soldier's remains arriving at NC airport
Makin Bacon facing ruin from knockoffs sold on Amazon
1 suspect hurt in Gardena officer-involved shooting
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day
More News
Top Video
Duarte issues mandatory evacs, Camarillo Springs issues voluntary evacs
OC student appeals suspension after filming professor's Trump rant
Denzel Washington up for 2 Oscars, shares key to his career success
Businesses close in LA for 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest
More Video