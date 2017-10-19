SoCal weather forecast for Friday

Southern Californians should enjoy their final day with milder temperatures in the 70s before heading into a hot weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds on Friday, with a high of 76.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 75 on Friday with some spotty drizzle, then temps will climb up to 94 by Sunday and break into the triple-digits on Monday and Tuesday.Beaches will see some morning clouds with 3-6 foot surf and a high of 71 Friday.Mountains will be a little windy, with a high of 54.Deserts will experience some blowing sand with a high of 64.