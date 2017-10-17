SoCal weather forecast for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A low-pressure system is coming out of the Gulf of Alaska, bringing cooler temperatures to Southern California for a few days before the hot air returns.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds on Wednesday, with a high of 83.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 89 on Wednesday, then temps will dip for a few days before climbing up to 95 on Sunday and 104 Monday.
Beaches will see patchy fog with 3-5 foot surf and a high of 75.
Mountains will see a slight chance of dry lightning in the morning, with a high of 72.
Deserts will see some clouds and breezes with a high of 87.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
"