SoCal weather forecast for Wednesday

A low-pressure system is coming out of the Gulf of Alaska, bringing cooler temperatures to Southern California for a few days before the hot air returns.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds on Wednesday, with a high of 83.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 89 on Wednesday, then temps will dip for a few days before climbing up to 95 on Sunday and 104 Monday.Beaches will see patchy fog with 3-5 foot surf and a high of 75.Mountains will see a slight chance of dry lightning in the morning, with a high of 72.Deserts will see some clouds and breezes with a high of 87.