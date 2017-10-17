WEATHER

SoCal weather forecast for Wednesday

A low-pressure system is bringing a few days of cooler temps to SoCal.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A low-pressure system is coming out of the Gulf of Alaska, bringing cooler temperatures to Southern California for a few days before the hot air returns.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds on Wednesday, with a high of 83.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 89 on Wednesday, then temps will dip for a few days before climbing up to 95 on Sunday and 104 Monday.

Beaches will see patchy fog with 3-5 foot surf and a high of 75.

Mountains will see a slight chance of dry lightning in the morning, with a high of 72.

Deserts will see some clouds and breezes with a high of 87.


7-Day Forecasts
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
