Another round of wild weather moved through Southern California on New Year's Eve, leaving behind cold temperatures to start 2017.The cool temps combined with the moisture prompted a winter weather advisory that will expire at 6 a.m. on Sunday.On Sunday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see partly cloudy skies, temps in the high 50s and a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect temperatures in the upper 50s and a 20 percent probability of showers in the morning.The beaches will see surf of 3-4 feet, along with temps in the high 50s and about a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.The mountains will see about 6-12 inches of snow in elevations above 6,000 feet as highs hit the mid 30s.The high desert will have temperatures in the mid 50s on Sunday. The area will see showers in the morning, but the skies will part to sunshine in the evening.